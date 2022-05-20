Oppenheimer Comments on Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRKR. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

MRKR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

