The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion.
Shares of BNS opened at C$80.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Featured Articles
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.