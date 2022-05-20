The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.18.

Shares of BNS opened at C$80.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.