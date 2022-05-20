Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.79%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.