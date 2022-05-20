National Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.88.

NA stock opened at C$92.09 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$87.71 and a one year high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

