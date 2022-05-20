Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$163.71.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The firm has a market cap of C$61.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.