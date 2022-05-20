Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.04) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.65) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

FNTN stock opened at €22.85 ($23.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.85. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($34.29).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

