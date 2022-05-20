Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GYC. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st.

GYC opened at €16.61 ($17.30) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($20.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.49.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

