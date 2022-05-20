Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “£115” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.77) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($147.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £115 ($141.77) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($129.44) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($129.12).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £102.50 ($126.36) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,202.09. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,870 ($97.02) and a 12-month high of £110 ($135.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock has a market cap of £158.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.73.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.