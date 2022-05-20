Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.43 ($33.78).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €25.28 ($26.33) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.99. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a one year high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

