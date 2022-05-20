Barclays Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Barclays set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($89.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($76.63).

HEN3 opened at €61.58 ($64.15) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($135.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

