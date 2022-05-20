Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.08) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €16.61 ($17.30) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($20.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.49.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

