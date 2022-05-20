Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $690.21.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $474.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
