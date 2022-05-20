Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $474.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

