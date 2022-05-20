FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$51.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

