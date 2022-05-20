Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Trinseo PLC’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Trinseo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

TSE has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of TSE opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $13,355,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

