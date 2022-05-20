Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$111.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.87 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTR. Cormark set a C$5.75 price target on Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CVE TTR opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$109.58 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

