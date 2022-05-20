Cormark Comments on TeraGo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.68. The company has a market cap of C$97.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. TeraGo has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

