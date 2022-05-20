Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AQN stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after buying an additional 629,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

