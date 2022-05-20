Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allego in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Allego’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ALLG opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Allego has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,120,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

