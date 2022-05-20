FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

