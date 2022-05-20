Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE AMC opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

