WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,461 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,782,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,195,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 191,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,395,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.