HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 14,037 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.