Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,230,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $218,501,000 after acquiring an additional 863,888 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $12,265,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $140.82 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

