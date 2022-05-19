Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Down 3.9%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.68. Approximately 22,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,399,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 114.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

