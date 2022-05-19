Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $229.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.73 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.67.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

