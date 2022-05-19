Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 3.4%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.15 and last traded at $156.00. Approximately 16,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.45.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
