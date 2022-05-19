Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 3.4%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.15 and last traded at $156.00. Approximately 16,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

