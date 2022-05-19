Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.77 and last traded at $51.06. Approximately 114,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,981,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,540,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

