Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five9 were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

