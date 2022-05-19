Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 13,285 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

