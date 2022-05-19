Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 401,947 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 582,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after purchasing an additional 260,309 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,008,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,066,845,000 after purchasing an additional 652,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.