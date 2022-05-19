BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 652,760 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,008,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,760 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,066,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

