Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

