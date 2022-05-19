Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Bank of Princeton worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

