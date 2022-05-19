Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,332 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

