Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,951 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,402.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 203,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,994.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 473,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 450,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.