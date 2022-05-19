Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

ZS stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average of $261.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

