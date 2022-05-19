TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 172.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,457,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 294.6% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,297,000 after purchasing an additional 312,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

