Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ScanSource worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $986.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.