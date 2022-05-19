TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,915 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,140,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,638,000 after buying an additional 901,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 484,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.