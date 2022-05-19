Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

