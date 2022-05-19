Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

