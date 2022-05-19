TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

