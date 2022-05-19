TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 83,630 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

