TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

