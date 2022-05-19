B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 2.9%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 15,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,133,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 369.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 629,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

