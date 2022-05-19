Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Down 3%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 20,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,603,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 34.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 24.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Upwork by 24.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 186,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

