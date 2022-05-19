F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.42. 8,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,285.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

