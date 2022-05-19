F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.42. 8,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.
In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,285.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397 over the last quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
