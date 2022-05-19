F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.42. 8,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

FXLV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

