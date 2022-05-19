F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.42. 8,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
FXLV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.
In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
