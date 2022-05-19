Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $75.56. Approximately 10,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,436,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

