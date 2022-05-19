TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 143.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

